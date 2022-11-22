Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Helmerich & Payne in a report issued on Monday, November 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.14. The consensus estimate for Helmerich & Payne’s current full-year earnings is $3.77 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.31 EPS.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $631.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.29 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 0.34%. The company’s revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HP. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

HP stock opened at $51.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,025.01 and a beta of 1.75. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $54.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 2,000.40%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $215,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 117,395 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $215,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 117,395 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,412.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter valued at $4,566,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.8% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 42,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 13.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 7,136 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

