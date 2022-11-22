Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,246 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 440.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

NASDAQ LULU opened at $349.38 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $473.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.81. The stock has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $427.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.74.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

