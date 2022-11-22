Apollon Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 26.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.0% during the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $220.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $166.49 and a 12-month high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,957.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total transaction of $774,784.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,453.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,957.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,418,261 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.