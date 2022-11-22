King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $1.33 Million Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,628 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in American International Group by 139.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group Trading Up 0.5 %

American International Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $60.11 on Tuesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.05 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The firm has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 7.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price target on American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American International Group from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on American International Group to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.20.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

