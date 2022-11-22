King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 4,628 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 16.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 65.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 13,710 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 119.4% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 81.5% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $60.11 on Tuesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.05 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The firm has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.61%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.20.

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

