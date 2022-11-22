Bokf Na Sells 7,682 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Bokf Na decreased its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,624 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,682 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Masco during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 401.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 752.6% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 153.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MAS opened at $49.58 on Tuesday. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $71.06. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.32.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MAS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,578,013.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Masco news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $51,491.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,536.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,578,013.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.