Bokf Na Sells 635 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Bokf Na lessened its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 133.3% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 290.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $149.04 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.24 and its 200-day moving average is $125.53. The stock has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.48. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $88.50 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.29%.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at $6,802,582.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.33.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

