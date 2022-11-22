Clearbridge Investments LLC Raises Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 568,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $77,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 33.2% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 1.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 25.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 4.1% in the first quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $157.64 on Tuesday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.47 and a twelve month high of $304.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.65 and its 200 day moving average is $147.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 65.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BURL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $177.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.68.

Burlington Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

