Toronto Dominion Bank Buys Shares of 300,000 iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,291,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $33.01 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $39.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.21.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

