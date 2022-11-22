CoreCap Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,620,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664,707 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 53.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,657,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $976,053,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083,189 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 65.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,136,000 after buying an additional 4,732,333 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 119.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,911,000 after buying an additional 1,840,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 32.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,987,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $465,250,000 after buying an additional 1,706,413 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WRB opened at $74.17 on Tuesday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.44 and a fifty-two week high of $76.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.61. The firm has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.62%.

WRB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Argus began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.42.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

