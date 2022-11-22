Toronto Dominion Bank Has $11.78 Million Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,461 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $11,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,956,000 after purchasing an additional 277,041 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,261,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,064,880,000 after buying an additional 253,333 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 994.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 201,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,099,000 after acquiring an additional 182,830 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,243,791,000 after acquiring an additional 113,806 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,381,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $354,080,000 after acquiring an additional 90,230 shares during the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ODFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.25.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 0.1 %

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $298.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $270.91 and its 200 day moving average is $270.66. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.31 and a 12-month high of $373.58. The stock has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 10.28%.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total value of $10,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 858,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,639,410.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.