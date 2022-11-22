Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $533,000 Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cummins during the first quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the second quarter worth $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 77.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Cummins by 65.2% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMI. UBS Group raised their price target on Cummins to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cummins Stock Performance

In other Cummins news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $237,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,979.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total value of $614,797.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,772.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $237,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,979.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,214 shares of company stock valued at $27,154,095. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $246.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.61. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $254.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.