Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $533,000 Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cummins during the first quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the second quarter worth $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 77.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Cummins by 65.2% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMI. UBS Group raised their price target on Cummins to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.63.
Shares of Cummins stock opened at $246.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.61. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $254.09.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.83%.
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
