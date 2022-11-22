Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 31.9% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 34.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 52,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after acquiring an additional 13,339 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 76.6% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 7.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Argus increased their price target on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.91.

Insider Activity

McKesson Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $934,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,533 shares of company stock worth $9,105,126 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MCK opened at $368.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $362.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $215.27 and a 1 year high of $401.78.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 15.24%.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

