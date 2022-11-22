FY2022 EPS Estimates for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Lifted by Analyst

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Marathon Petroleum in a research report issued on Sunday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Ailani now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $24.32 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $23.48. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marathon Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $25.58 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MPC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.71.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $120.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.41. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $59.55 and a 52 week high of $123.12. The company has a market capitalization of $56.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total transaction of $1,513,560.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,478.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total transaction of $1,513,560.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,478.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $9,516,090.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,515,803.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,067 shares of company stock valued at $28,008,832. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.18%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

