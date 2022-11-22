AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 236.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,943 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INVH. Barclays decreased their price target on Invitation Homes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.23.

Shares of INVH opened at $31.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 53.88, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.84. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.56 and a 12 month high of $45.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $568.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.73 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 16.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 151.73%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

