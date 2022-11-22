AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 56,946 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,787 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 56,946 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,669 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on GOLD. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.59.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

NYSE GOLD opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.90. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $26.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 37.38%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also

