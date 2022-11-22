Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Raises Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 662,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,929,000 after purchasing an additional 386,804 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,053,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,024,000 after purchasing an additional 304,104 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,111,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,081,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

NYSE WY opened at $32.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.48. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on WY shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

