Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys New Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 217.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 682,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,269,000 after buying an additional 467,516 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 5,763 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 199,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,098,000 after buying an additional 8,723 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 620,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,060,000 after buying an additional 49,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,089,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,760,000 after purchasing an additional 364,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INVH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.23.

Invitation Homes Stock Down 0.1 %

INVH stock opened at $31.25 on Tuesday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.56 and a 12 month high of $45.80. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 53.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $568.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.73 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 3.68%. Equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.73%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.