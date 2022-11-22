VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,368 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.05% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $6,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 370.7% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 541.9% during the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $27.18 on Tuesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.92.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

