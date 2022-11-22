Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 9.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 15.5% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 14.1% in the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 9.4% in the first quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,858,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,855,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,855,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,256 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,211. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fiserv Stock Performance

FISV has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.38.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $99.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.94. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $110.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $63.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.89.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.