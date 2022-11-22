King Luther Capital Management Corp Boosts Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,852,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 72.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,767 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in Crown Castle by 0.9% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 28,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the second quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Crown Castle by 16.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $139.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 0.60. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.71 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is a boost from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 158.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCI. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $197.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $160.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $202.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.27.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

