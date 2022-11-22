King Luther Capital Management Corp Grows Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 19,733 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $758,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,267.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,486,483 shares of company stock worth $196,061,819 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB stock opened at $52.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $56.04.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.37.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Stories

