King Luther Capital Management Corp Increases Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 223.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,827 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 212.1% in the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 633.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of BAM opened at $44.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.93 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.98.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at $231,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $24,012,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,797,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,274,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,157.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,788,416 shares of company stock worth $117,322,892 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

