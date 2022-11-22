iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Stake Lifted by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 95.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. Comerica Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the first quarter worth $454,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 139.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,466,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,050,000 after purchasing an additional 853,823 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $73.80 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $64.72 and a 1 year high of $93.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.43 and a 200-day moving average of $73.77.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

