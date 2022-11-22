Bridgewater Associates LP Has $12.61 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 114.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 302,289 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 161,260 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $12,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 273.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.27.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $44.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $64.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.48 and a 200-day moving average of $42.60.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

