Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Centene by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.68.

Centene Price Performance

Centene stock opened at $82.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $69.51 and a 1 year high of $98.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.92. The company has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.60.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.45 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.