Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.3 %

REGN opened at $738.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $80.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.36. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $769.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $725.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $653.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Several research firms recently commented on REGN. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $851.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $766.81.

In related news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 4,696 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.38, for a total transaction of $3,364,120.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,905,467.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 4,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.38, for a total transaction of $3,364,120.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,905,467.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total transaction of $451,269.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $14,373,699 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.