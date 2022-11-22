Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Trinity Industries to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna cut shares of Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Trinity Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

TRN opened at $30.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.41. Trinity Industries has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $35.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $496.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.00 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 3.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trinity Industries will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,985,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 125,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,882,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,536,000 after buying an additional 226,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orchard Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 358,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,654,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

