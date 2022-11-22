MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MFIC has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th.

MidCap Financial Investment Price Performance

Shares of MidCap Financial Investment stock opened at $12.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $808.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.32. MidCap Financial Investment has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $13.99.

MidCap Financial Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

Featured Stories

