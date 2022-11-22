Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Chase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 20th.

CCF stock opened at $94.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.34. Chase has a fifty-two week low of $74.36 and a fifty-two week high of $110.22. The firm has a market cap of $894.71 million, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Chase by 2.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in shares of Chase by 0.5% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 34,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chase by 6.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chase by 5.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Chase by 67.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings and cleaning solutions; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; superabsorbent polymers; and cleaning and protection solutions for electronic assemblies.

