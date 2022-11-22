Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Chase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 20th.
Chase Price Performance
CCF stock opened at $94.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.34. Chase has a fifty-two week low of $74.36 and a fifty-two week high of $110.22. The firm has a market cap of $894.71 million, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.63.
About Chase
Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings and cleaning solutions; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; superabsorbent polymers; and cleaning and protection solutions for electronic assemblies.
