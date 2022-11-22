Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.50

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%.

Extra Space Storage has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Extra Space Storage has a dividend payout ratio of 93.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Extra Space Storage to earn $9.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.5%.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $157.59 on Tuesday. Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $149.78 and a one year high of $228.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXR shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.