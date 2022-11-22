Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Raised to $260.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $257.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ADSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Autodesk from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.19.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $206.50 on Monday. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $325.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.4% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,643 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,864 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $114,005,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at $453,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,698 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

