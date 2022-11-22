FY2024 EPS Estimates for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Cheniere Energy in a report released on Sunday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Burwell now expects that the energy company will earn $13.73 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $13.11. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cheniere Energy’s current full-year earnings is $10.91 per share.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.34. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.33.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $164.53 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy has a fifty-two week low of $97.85 and a fifty-two week high of $182.35. The stock has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -17.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 7,646.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,989,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $276,836,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912,462 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $391,652,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 15.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,678,479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,430,767,000 after buying an additional 2,699,343 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,795.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,865 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $338,676,000 after buying an additional 2,411,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $325,176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

