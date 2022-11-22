Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Southern Company’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:SO)

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Southern in a report released on Monday, November 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.70 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.80. The consensus estimate for Southern’s current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Southern’s FY2024 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.42.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $65.73 on Tuesday. Southern has a 1-year low of $60.71 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $71.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,472.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,472.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,545 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Southern by 4.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 26,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.8% in the third quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 47,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,675,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,276,000 after acquiring an additional 70,097 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 82,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 9.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 164,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,175,000 after acquiring an additional 14,619 shares during the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

