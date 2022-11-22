Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Holdings Raised by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,291 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 95,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 201,895 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 55,369 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 5,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

WBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.54.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $40.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.08 and a 200-day moving average of $38.12. The company has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.71. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

