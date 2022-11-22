O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $3.78 Million Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 16.1% during the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at $226,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 71.5% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.7% during the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 44.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LIN opened at $334.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $292.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Linde to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.72.

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

