King Luther Capital Management Corp Boosts Stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,769 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,610 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 13,639 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 337,328 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,059,000 after acquiring an additional 191,567 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,610 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHP opened at $57.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.69. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $79.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.69.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.01) to GBX 2,100 ($24.83) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,310 ($27.31) to GBX 2,330 ($27.55) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays upped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.01) to GBX 2,250 ($26.61) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.01) to GBX 2,300 ($27.20) in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,904.11.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

