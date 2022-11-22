Clearbridge Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $48,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $210.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.76 and its 200 day moving average is $192.45. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on LOW. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.35.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

