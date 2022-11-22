Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Invesco from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Invesco presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco Price Performance

IVZ opened at $18.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.87. Invesco has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $25.33.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.09). Invesco had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in Invesco by 4.6% in the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 13,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,387 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Invesco by 2.9% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Invesco by 10.9% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Invesco by 1.0% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 75,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.