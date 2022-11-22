Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SA) in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Seabridge Gold’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Seabridge Gold Stock Performance

TSE SEA opened at C$16.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 536.33. Seabridge Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$13.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.29, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a current ratio of 7.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seabridge Gold

In other news, Senior Officer Tracey Meintjes sold 2,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.34, for a total transaction of C$41,187.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$44,854.16.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

