Clearbridge Investments LLC Increases Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 400.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,415,804 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,132,686 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.18% of Fortinet worth $80,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Fortinet by 357.5% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,302,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,347 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 388.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,013,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192,127 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Fortinet by 392.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,964,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,892 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Fortinet by 363.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,828,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,817 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Fortinet by 346.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,627,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,570 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTNT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fortinet from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Fortinet from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.61.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $52.32 on Tuesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $74.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.96.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

