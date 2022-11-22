NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lessened its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,904 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NetApp by 237.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in NetApp by 43.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in NetApp during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 3,438.9% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 410.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 78,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NetApp Stock Down 1.6 %

NTAP stock opened at $72.52 on Tuesday. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.56 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 128.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on NTAP shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NetApp from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. OTR Global upgraded shares of NetApp to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NetApp in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

