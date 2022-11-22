Alps Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 3,344 Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 406.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 82.5% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total value of $12,797,569.05. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 143,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,104,859.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on BR. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $147.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.14. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.35 and a fifty-two week high of $185.40. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.04). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.91%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

