Synovus Financial Corp Sells 2,097 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK stock opened at $147.72 on Tuesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.77 and a 52 week high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.96. The company has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.53.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. American Water Works had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.00.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

