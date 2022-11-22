Toronto Dominion Bank Has $10.68 Million Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,084 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $10,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 400.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 83.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on WST shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $225.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.60. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.19 and a 12 month high of $475.00. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.