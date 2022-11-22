Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.17% of Masimo worth $12,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Masimo by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,050,000 after purchasing an additional 71,918 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Masimo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,730,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $251,928,000 after purchasing an additional 27,261 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Masimo by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,199,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,713,000 after purchasing an additional 191,700 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its position in shares of Masimo by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,127,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $164,110,000 after purchasing an additional 277,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Masimo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 975,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 7,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.27 per share, with a total value of $1,006,237.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 7,784 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,237.68. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,237.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 31,994 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.99 per share, with a total value of $3,966,936.06. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,932,074.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MASI. Wolfe Research raised shares of Masimo from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.29.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $138.97 on Tuesday. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $108.89 and a 1 year high of $305.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.45.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

