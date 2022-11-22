FORA Capital LLC Takes $325,000 Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Brunswick by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,843,000 after purchasing an additional 46,519 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,346,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,166,000 after acquiring an additional 223,574 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 11.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,681,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,920,000 after acquiring an additional 281,290 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 0.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,153,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,774,000 after acquiring an additional 19,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,612,000 after acquiring an additional 53,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick stock opened at $70.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.58. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $103.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.51%.

BC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Brunswick from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Brunswick from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Brunswick from $83.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Brunswick from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.38.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

