Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Price Performance

NYSE SPG opened at $117.18 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $170.71. The stock has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.86%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.92.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.