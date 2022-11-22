California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Saia were worth $10,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Saia by 14.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,809,000 after buying an additional 13,550 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Saia by 18.8% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Saia by 58.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 39,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,457,000 after buying an additional 14,596 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Saia by 162.7% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 15,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 9,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Saia by 13.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

Saia stock opened at $234.82 on Tuesday. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.03 and a 12-month high of $361.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $205.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAIA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Saia from $242.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Saia from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Saia from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.53.

In related news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.04, for a total transaction of $102,162.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,273.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

