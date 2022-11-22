Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 318 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in Sempra by 2.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 5,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sempra by 16.4% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sempra by 3.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sempra by 18.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Sempra by 128.5% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRE stock opened at $158.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Sempra has a 12-month low of $119.56 and a 12-month high of $176.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.24%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sempra from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Sempra from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.40.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

